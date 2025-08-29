Left Menu

Morning Metro Mayhem: Delays on Yellow Line Impact Commuters

Services on the Yellow Line metro between Vishwavidyalya and Central Secretariat faced delays on Friday morning, affecting many commuters during peak hours. Trains were specifically delayed between Vishwavidyalya and GTB Nagar, increasing travel time significantly. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reported that efforts were underway to normalize services.

On Friday morning, metro services on Delhi's Yellow Line, spanning from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat, experienced significant delays during peak hours, severely inconveniencing thousands of commuters.

Officials confirmed that trains between the Vishwavidyalya and Central Secretariat stations were delayed, while services on other corridors of the network continued as usual. Commuters reported that the travel time between Vishwavidyalya and GTB Nagar, typically a short journey, extended to almost 50 minutes due to the disruption.

Many passengers expressed frustration at the delays, highlighting the challenges faced in reaching offices and schools on time. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that efforts were underway to restore normal operations along the affected section of the line as quickly as possible.

