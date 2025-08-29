Morning Metro Mayhem: Delays on Yellow Line Impact Commuters

On Friday morning, metro services on Delhi's Yellow Line, spanning from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat, experienced significant delays during peak hours, severely inconveniencing thousands of commuters.

Officials confirmed that trains between the Vishwavidyalya and Central Secretariat stations were delayed, while services on other corridors of the network continued as usual. Commuters reported that the travel time between Vishwavidyalya and GTB Nagar, typically a short journey, extended to almost 50 minutes due to the disruption.

Many passengers expressed frustration at the delays, highlighting the challenges faced in reaching offices and schools on time. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that efforts were underway to restore normal operations along the affected section of the line as quickly as possible.