Left Menu

Samvardhana Motherson Expands Global Footprint with Yutaka Giken Acquisition

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd announced acquiring an 81% stake in Japan's Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd, majority-owned by Honda, for USD 184 million. This acquisition, aimed at strengthening partnerships with Japanese OEMs, required global regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized by Q1 FY 26-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:10 IST
Samvardhana Motherson Expands Global Footprint with Yutaka Giken Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has announced its strategic acquisition of an 81% stake in Japan's Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd, a company in which Honda holds a significant majority. The transaction is valued at USD 184 million, equivalent to over Rs 1,610 crore.

This move involves not only majority ownership in Yutaka Giken but also an 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co., Ltd through Motherson Global Investments BV. Yutaka Giken, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is known for its production of essential metal components and systems for automotive applications.

SAMIL emphasizes that this acquisition will enhance its global collaboration with Honda, facilitating expansion into emerging markets while cross-selling existing product lines to other OEMs. The deal awaits regulatory approval across several countries and is projected to close in the first quarter of FY 2026-27.

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
2
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
3
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global
4
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025