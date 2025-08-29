Samvardhana Motherson Expands Global Footprint with Yutaka Giken Acquisition

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has announced its strategic acquisition of an 81% stake in Japan's Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd, a company in which Honda holds a significant majority. The transaction is valued at USD 184 million, equivalent to over Rs 1,610 crore.

This move involves not only majority ownership in Yutaka Giken but also an 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co., Ltd through Motherson Global Investments BV. Yutaka Giken, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is known for its production of essential metal components and systems for automotive applications.

SAMIL emphasizes that this acquisition will enhance its global collaboration with Honda, facilitating expansion into emerging markets while cross-selling existing product lines to other OEMs. The deal awaits regulatory approval across several countries and is projected to close in the first quarter of FY 2026-27.