Karnataka Eyes Direct Flights to Boost Japan Ties

In a bid to enhance connections with Japan, Karnataka Minister M B Patil held discussions on Friday with Japan's Consul General in Bengaluru, Nakane Tsutomu, about launching direct flights from Bengaluru to the Japanese cities of Osaka and Nagoya.

The minister highlighted plans to boost investment, cultural, and educational links with Japan. These include fostering language skills and creating collaborations with institutions like Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Patil announced his intent to visit Japan starting September 6 to further these objectives and emphasized the necessity for enhanced flight connectivity, citing Japanese commitments of Rs 7,500 crore in several sectors.