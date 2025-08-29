Left Menu

Karnataka Eyes Direct Flights to Boost Japan Ties

Karnataka Minister M B Patil discussed with Japan’s Consul General plans for direct flights from Bengaluru to Osaka and Nagoya, enhancing cultural, educational, and industrial links. During his upcoming Japan visit, Patil aims to boost investments and explore initiatives like Japanese language courses with VTU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:04 IST
Karnataka Eyes Direct Flights to Boost Japan Ties
Karnataka Minister M B Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance connections with Japan, Karnataka Minister M B Patil held discussions on Friday with Japan's Consul General in Bengaluru, Nakane Tsutomu, about launching direct flights from Bengaluru to the Japanese cities of Osaka and Nagoya.

The minister highlighted plans to boost investment, cultural, and educational links with Japan. These include fostering language skills and creating collaborations with institutions like Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Patil announced his intent to visit Japan starting September 6 to further these objectives and emphasized the necessity for enhanced flight connectivity, citing Japanese commitments of Rs 7,500 crore in several sectors.

TRENDING

1
India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

 India
2
Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

 India
3
Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

 India
4
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025