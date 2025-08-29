Left Menu

Traffic Chaos in Delhi After Rains Bring Roads to a Crawl

Heavy rains in Delhi led to severe traffic jams across multiple major roads, causing inconvenience for commuters. Waterlogging exacerbated delays, with vehicles moving slowly. The Delhi Traffic Police worked to manage congestion, but many expressed frustration on social media regarding the stalled traffic flow across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Commuters in Delhi were severely affected by massive traffic jams Friday morning, following a bout of rain. Key roads, including the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and Mathura Road, saw vehicles moving at a snail's pace.

Social media was rife with frustrated posts from commuters stuck in the prolonged traffic. One commuter shared the difficulty ambulances faced as they struggled to navigate the logjam on NH8 toward Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police attributed the disruptions to waterlogged streets, deploying personnel to manage congestion and assist motorists amidst the city's traffic woes.

