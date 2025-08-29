Traffic Chaos in Delhi After Rains Bring Roads to a Crawl

Commuters in Delhi were severely affected by massive traffic jams Friday morning, following a bout of rain. Key roads, including the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway and Mathura Road, saw vehicles moving at a snail's pace.

Social media was rife with frustrated posts from commuters stuck in the prolonged traffic. One commuter shared the difficulty ambulances faced as they struggled to navigate the logjam on NH8 toward Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police attributed the disruptions to waterlogged streets, deploying personnel to manage congestion and assist motorists amidst the city's traffic woes.