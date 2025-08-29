Reliance Retail Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Market Evolution
Reliance Retail aims for a 20% compound annual growth rate over the next three years, driven by structural growth across its verticals. The company is enhancing its online and quick-commerce presence and plans to unlock new potentials through the demerger of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Retail, India's leading retail chain, is gearing up for a substantial growth trajectory, with expectations of achieving a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next three years. This optimism is fueled by structural growth tailwinds across various business segments.
Isha Ambani revealed at the Reliance Industries AGM that the company is expanding its online sales and quick-commerce footprint, aiming for these channels to account for 20% of its revenue. The retail sector, which recently hit a milestone of Rs 3.3 lakh crore in FY25, is witnessing robust growth in grocery, fashion, lifestyle, and consumer electronics.
Furthermore, the strategic demerger of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, dedicated to managing fast-moving consumer goods, is expected to unlock new revenue opportunities. Mukesh Ambani highlighted the rapid growth of RCPL, alongside Reliance Retail's unmatched scalability, positioning it as a formidable player worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio has crossed 500 million users milestone, says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries AGM.
Reliance Jio to list in 1st half of 2026, says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries AGM.
Building world's most advanced clean energy ecosystems, developing AI as new growth engine, says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries AGM.
India's FMCG Revolution: The Rise of Online Channel Dominance by 2030