Reliance Retail Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Market Evolution

Reliance Retail, India's leading retail chain, is gearing up for a substantial growth trajectory, with expectations of achieving a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next three years. This optimism is fueled by structural growth tailwinds across various business segments.

Isha Ambani revealed at the Reliance Industries AGM that the company is expanding its online sales and quick-commerce footprint, aiming for these channels to account for 20% of its revenue. The retail sector, which recently hit a milestone of Rs 3.3 lakh crore in FY25, is witnessing robust growth in grocery, fashion, lifestyle, and consumer electronics.

Furthermore, the strategic demerger of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, dedicated to managing fast-moving consumer goods, is expected to unlock new revenue opportunities. Mukesh Ambani highlighted the rapid growth of RCPL, alongside Reliance Retail's unmatched scalability, positioning it as a formidable player worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)