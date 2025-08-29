Leadership Shuffle: EaseMyTrip's CMD Transition

In a significant leadership change at EaseMyTrip, Prashant Pitti has stepped down as Managing Director with immediate effect. Founder Nishant Pitti has assumed the role of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), pending the approval of shareholders.

Earlier, Nishant Pitti had resigned as CEO citing personal reasons, leading to his brother and Co-Founder Rikant Pitti's appointment to the position. This transition marks a continued focus on strengthening leadership within the family.

The company has firmly denied any connections with the Mahadev betting app amidst recent investigations. Meanwhile, Nishant Pitti expressed a vision for the platform's expanded role into a broader business ecosystem while promising that promoters would draw no salary and sell no further shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)