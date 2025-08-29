Piyush Goyal Launches Bharat Buildcon 2026 to Showcase India’s Global Strength

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, launched the curtain raiser for Bharat Buildcon 2026 in New Delhi, setting the stage for what is expected to become India’s flagship international platform for the building and construction materials industry. The event, attended by industry leaders from across the country, underscored India’s ambition to cement its global leadership in construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Government Commitment to Industry Support

In his address, Shri Goyal reassured participants that the government is committed to ensuring Indian industries are protected from unnecessary stress arising from unilateral global actions. He urged industry representatives to highlight sectors where alternate markets are required, assuring them that the Commerce Ministry is proactively reaching out to partner nations to open new opportunities.

He emphasized that domestic consumption and demand stimulation remain a parallel priority. The upcoming GST Council meeting, he noted, is expected to provide measures that would strengthen local manufacturing and accelerate demand, complementing India’s global outreach strategy.

Strengthening Quality and Competitiveness

The Minister stressed the importance of Indian industry actively participating in Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to ensure India continues to emerge as a trusted supplier of high-quality products worldwide. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Zero Defect, Zero Effect” and the recent Independence Day call for “Daam Kam, Dum Zyaada” (affordable yet powerful products), Goyal underscored the government’s vision of making Indian products synonymous with trust, quality, and value for money.

Expanding Global Trade Opportunities

Highlighting India’s expanding global reach, Shri Goyal pointed to the country’s growing network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with developed economies such as Australia, the UAE, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, and the UK. Negotiations are also progressing with the European Union and other nations.

He noted that nations like Qatar and the UAE have expressed strong interest in trade partnerships with India, which would not only boost exports but also complement India’s clean energy and manufacturing ambitions. This, he said, reflects India’s growing credibility as a reliable economic partner.

Seizing Global Housing Opportunities

One of the unique opportunities highlighted by the Minister was the acute housing shortage in Australia, where nearly one million homes are required. He invited Indian businesses, workers, and experts to seize this chance, stating that Australia is open to financial collaboration, technical expertise, and workforce support from India. Training and certification pathways are also being created to align Indian professionals with Australian standards.

Calling it a potential “game-changer” for India’s construction and financial sectors, he urged industry stakeholders not to miss this historic opportunity to expand India’s global footprint.

Infrastructure at the Core of Development

Goyal emphasized that infrastructure continues to be the backbone of India’s development journey. He pointed to India’s resilience through challenges such as COVID-19 and even past nuclear sanctions, highlighting how Indian industry, startups, and entrepreneurs have consistently demonstrated the capacity to overcome global hurdles.

He also highlighted India’s vast potential in steel exports, noting that the country could export up to 50 million tonnes of steel annually, boosting India’s role in supplying competitively priced, high-quality construction materials globally.

Bharat Buildcon 2026: A Global Platform for Growth

Congratulating the organizers for the success of last year’s edition, Shri Goyal commended their achievement with minimal government intervention. For 2026, he encouraged organizers to keep the event industry-led and self-sufficient, with government support available if necessary.

The Minister also suggested expanding the exhibition beyond Delhi to other parts of India, ensuring wider awareness and participation across allied industries. He stressed the need for a robust feedback mechanism, greater inclusion of allied sectors, and involvement of international stakeholders to make Bharat Buildcon a truly global event.

Scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 2, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, Bharat Buildcon 2026 will cover over 37 allied sectors including cement, ceramics, tiles, sanitaryware, paints, hardware, electricals, and more. With India’s construction market already valued at over USD 1 trillion and employing millions, the exhibition is poised to play a crucial role in boosting exports, attracting investments, and positioning India as a trusted global supplier.

Marching Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

In conclusion, Shri Goyal declared that Bharat Buildcon 2026 will not merely be an exhibition but a strategic milestone in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. By showcasing India’s strength, resilience, innovation, and competitiveness, the platform will bring together stakeholders from across the globe to witness India’s rising role in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

"Let us build infrastructure that binds India together," Shri Goyal remarked, as he called upon industry leaders to make Bharat Buildcon 2026 a symbol of India’s growth story.