Emergency Landing at Srinagar: SpiceJet Flight Safety Ensured

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar requested an emergency landing due to a pressurization problem. The aircraft, carrying 205 passengers and crew, landed safely without needing medical assistance. Officials stated that the necessary inspections would be conducted on the aircraft post-landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A SpiceJet flight traveling from Delhi to Srinagar safely executed an emergency landing at Srinagar airport on Friday, officials confirmed.

Flight SG 385, carrying 205 passengers including four children and seven crew members, reported an emergency situation caused by a pressurization problem. The flight made a safe landing at 3:27 pm.

No medical assistance was required by anyone on board, and authorities indicated that the aircraft would undergo the necessary inspections to ensure its readiness for future flights.

