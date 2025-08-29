Maharashtra Secures Major Investments with New MoUs
Maharashtra has inked 17 MoUs with various companies, attracting investments totaling Rs 33,768.89 crore. These investments will generate over 33,000 jobs in sectors like electronics, steel, and solar energy. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the state's commitment to facilitating smooth investment processes and announced energy sector reforms.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra has successfully signed 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) attracting investments of Rs 33,768.89 crore, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. The new investments are expected to spur the creation of over 33,000 jobs across sectors such as electronics, steel, and solar energy.
The deals were signed in the presence of Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant and will bring new projects to regions including north Maharashtra, Pune, Vidarbha, and Konkan. Fadnavis assured that the state government is ready to assist investors at every stage of their ventures, with no obstructions.
Fadnavis also spoke about reforms in the energy sector, stating that a newly approved five-year tariff plan will reduce electricity costs annually, a move intended to further support industry growth. Additionally, he highlighted the 'Maitri' portal, a tool designed to expedite approvals for industrial projects.

