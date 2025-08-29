Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Japan Collaborate on Critical Minerals

India and Japan have agreed to collaborate on mineral resources, aiming to diversify critical minerals supply chains. This partnership is part of India's broader strategy to enhance energy, national, and food security, while also working towards net-zero emission goals.

In a strategic move to bolster its mineral resources, India has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan, as disclosed by Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy. The focus is on diversifying supply chains for critical minerals, a crucial step in meeting energy, national security, and environmental objectives.

During the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shigeru Ishiba committed to strengthening ties in various sectors, including mineral resources, AI, and mobility partnerships. This collaboration aims to fortify both nations' capabilities in essential areas such as economy and health.

The agreement facilitates the exchange of information and promotes joint investments in exploration, mining, and processing of critical minerals in India and other resource-rich countries, aligning with global ambitions to achieve net-zero emissions.

