Swift Engineering: Army Restores Vital Tawi Link in Mere 12 Hours

In a remarkable feat of engineering, Indian Army engineers successfully constructed a 110-foot Bailey bridge in just 12 hours, reconnecting a critical road link in flood-hit Jammu.

The bridge serves as a vital route for commuters, thousands of whom rely on it daily. Torrential rains had caused the Tawi river to swell, damaging existing infrastructure.

Officers from the army's Tiger Division, who orchestrated the effort, overcame significant challenges, including washed-out approaches and limited workspace, to restore the bridge by evening. This crucial effort follows similar damage experienced during the 2024 floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)