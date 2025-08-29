Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles as Tech Stocks Slide on Inflation Woes

Wall Street indices declined pressured by tech stocks like Dell, which fell 8.4% after forecasting lower profits. Inflation data indicated rising prices due to tariffs. Nvidia dipped owing to dim China market forecasts. Fed's rate cut expectations remain unchanged despite inflation uptick due to temporary tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:02 IST
Wall Street Wobbles as Tech Stocks Slide on Inflation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major stock indexes experienced a downturn on Friday, largely impacted by declines in technology stocks such as Dell and Nvidia. Dell plummeted by 8.4% following a projection of quarterly profits below expectations, leading the slide on the S&P 500. The technology sector overall shed 1.7%, signaling a cool-off from its year-long rally.

The chipmaker Nvidia saw a 3.5% decrease, contributing to a 2.8% slide in the chipmakers' index after delivering lackluster forecasts for the Chinese market, missing investors' high anticipations. Concurrently, the Commerce Department's report showed that the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, rose 2.6% annually in July, surpassing the 2% target.

Tariffs have begun influencing prices, marked by the end of tariff exemptions on packages under $800, escalating costs for businesses and consumers. Despite these inflationary concerns, the expectation of a 25 basis point rate cut in September remains stable following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks on labor market weakness.

