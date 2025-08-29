Left Menu

Zydus Wellness Takes Bold Step with Comfort Click Acquisition

Zydus Wellness Ltd's subsidiary acquires UK-based Comfort Click for GBP 239 million. This marks its first international acquisition and entry into the vitamins, minerals, and supplements market. The acquisition aims to strengthen global presence and expand in digital health. The VMS segment is poised for significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Wellness Ltd has announced its subsidiary's acquisition of Comfort Click, a UK-based company, for GBP 239 million. This acquisition represents Zydus Wellness' first foray into the international market and the vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) segment.

The strategic move aims to bolster Zydus Wellness' global presence and deepen its capabilities in digital health and personalized wellness. The company's Chairman, Sharvil Patel, emphasized the acquisition's alignment with their vision of being a forward-looking and consumer-centric entity.

Comfort Click, with operations in the UK and major European markets, reported revenues of GBP 134 million for the fiscal year ending June 2025. The acquisition is expected to capitalize on the growing VMS market, supported by a projected CAGR of 7-9% through 2030, driven by rising health awareness and digital health expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

