SkyWest Airlines Grounds All Flights Amid FAA Advisory

SkyWest Airlines temporarily grounded all its flights on Friday night, a decision made at the airline's request according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The grounding affected numerous flights managed by SkyWest, the largest regional airline in the United States.

SkyWest operates flights for major airlines such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines. The sudden halting of flights disrupted operations significantly, leaving passengers and partner airlines seeking answers.

As of now, SkyWest Airlines has not issued an official comment on the advisory or the reasons behind the grounding. The situation raises concerns over operational consistency amidst ongoing challenges faced by the airline industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)