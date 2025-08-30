Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off West Africa

A boat carrying migrants has capsized off the coast of West Africa, claiming the lives of at least 70 people, according to the foreign affairs ministry of Gambia. The incident is one of the deadliest along the migration route to Europe in recent years.

The vessel, believed to have left Gambia and carrying both Gambian and Senegalese nationals, sank near the Mauritanian coast early on Wednesday. It was estimated to be carrying 150 passengers at the time, with only 16 survivors reported. Authorities have since recovered 70 bodies, with eyewitnesses suggesting over a hundred may have perished.

This tragic event highlights the dangers of the Atlantic migration route from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands. The European Union reports that over 46,000 irregular migrants arrived at the Canary Islands last year, and rights groups note a rise in fatalities among those attempting the journey.