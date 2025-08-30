India's Defence Evolution: The Sudarshan Chakra Initiative

In a decisive shift towards self-reliance, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the nation's defence architecture must evolve to be self-sufficient, eschewing uncertain foreign dependence.

Announcing the ambitious Sudarshan Chakra air defence system, Singh highlighted plans for comprehensive aerial security for critical installations nationwide within the next decade, blending defensive and offensive capabilities to counteract threats.

The initiative, emphasized in recent addresses by both Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emerges against a backdrop of regional military tensions, stressing national sovereignty and economic strength in the defence sector.

