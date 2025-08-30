Left Menu

India's Defence Evolution: The Sudarshan Chakra Initiative

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasized the need for self-reliance in defence to avoid international interference. He announced the Sudarshan Chakra air defence system aiming for complete aerial security of key installations within 10 years, a move underscored by regional tensions and the necessity for national autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:13 IST
India's Defence Evolution: The Sudarshan Chakra Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive shift towards self-reliance, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the nation's defence architecture must evolve to be self-sufficient, eschewing uncertain foreign dependence.

Announcing the ambitious Sudarshan Chakra air defence system, Singh highlighted plans for comprehensive aerial security for critical installations nationwide within the next decade, blending defensive and offensive capabilities to counteract threats.

The initiative, emphasized in recent addresses by both Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emerges against a backdrop of regional military tensions, stressing national sovereignty and economic strength in the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Forgotten Dreamers: Children Left Behind by Funding Cuts

The Forgotten Dreamers: Children Left Behind by Funding Cuts

 Nigeria
2
Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

Tragedy Strikes Jhabua: Family Crushed by Overturned Truck

 India
4
Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025