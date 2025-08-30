New Visa Fee Intensifies Pressure on U.S. Travel Industry

A new $250 'visa integrity fee' imposed on travelers to the United States is sparking concerns within the struggling travel industry. The fee, which becomes effective on October 1, comes amidst falling overseas arrivals and growing apprehension over President Donald Trump's immigration policies and international hostility.

Overseas travel to the U.S. dropped 3.1% year-on-year in July, a trend seen throughout the year, with inbound visitor numbers failing to reach pre-pandemic levels. Travelers from non-visa waiver countries, including Mexico, Argentina, India, Brazil, and China, will bear the brunt, facing a raised total visa cost of $442, one of the highest globally, as per the U.S. Travel Association.

The impact is anticipated to be significant in Central and South America, regions that have seen growth in U.S. travel this year. Meanwhile, visitor numbers from China remain depressed at 53% below 2019 levels. Industry experts warn that increased fees could lead to reciprocal requirements overseas, further complicating the travel landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)