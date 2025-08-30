Kashmir's Fruit Industry Cheers as Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens

The reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for stranded vehicles after a four-day gap has become a beacon of hope for Kashmir's fruit growers, who faced significant losses due to the highway's closure.

Landslides and extensive rainfall had caused damage to the highway, stranding over 2,000 vehicles. With traffic resuming, perishable goods, including fruit-laden trucks, are now on the move, much to the relief of the growers.

Efforts are being made to strengthen the highway's resilience, while upcoming services like the Railway Cargo Service promise to offer alternative routes for the fruit industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)