Left Menu

Kashmir's Fruit Industry Cheers as Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens

The reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a four-day closure brings relief to Kashmir's fruit growers. The highway, critical for transporting perishable goods, was closed due to landslides. Authorities focus on minimizing future disruptions, with alternatives like the upcoming Railway Cargo Service being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:57 IST
Kashmir's Fruit Industry Cheers as Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for stranded vehicles after a four-day gap has become a beacon of hope for Kashmir's fruit growers, who faced significant losses due to the highway's closure.

Landslides and extensive rainfall had caused damage to the highway, stranding over 2,000 vehicles. With traffic resuming, perishable goods, including fruit-laden trucks, are now on the move, much to the relief of the growers.

Efforts are being made to strengthen the highway's resilience, while upcoming services like the Railway Cargo Service promise to offer alternative routes for the fruit industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

 India
2
I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Ranchi.

I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nomin...

 India
3
Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

 India
4
Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025