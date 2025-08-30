Kashmir's Fruit Industry Cheers as Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens
The reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a four-day closure brings relief to Kashmir's fruit growers. The highway, critical for transporting perishable goods, was closed due to landslides. Authorities focus on minimizing future disruptions, with alternatives like the upcoming Railway Cargo Service being considered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for stranded vehicles after a four-day gap has become a beacon of hope for Kashmir's fruit growers, who faced significant losses due to the highway's closure.
Landslides and extensive rainfall had caused damage to the highway, stranding over 2,000 vehicles. With traffic resuming, perishable goods, including fruit-laden trucks, are now on the move, much to the relief of the growers.
Efforts are being made to strengthen the highway's resilience, while upcoming services like the Railway Cargo Service promise to offer alternative routes for the fruit industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu-Srinagar
- highway
- fruit
- truck
- Kashmir
- perishable
- transport
- railway
- landslide
- growers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudbursts and Landslides Wreak Havoc
Jammu and Kashmir Resilience Amidst Nature's Fury
Soni Razdan Honors Kashmiri Icon Raj Begum in 'Songs of Paradise'
Kashmir's Timeless Charm: A Call for Sustainable Tourism
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Urgent Relief in Jammu and Kashmir