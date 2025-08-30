India's Bold Defense Strategy: From Importer to Exporter
Amidst global economic and geopolitical volatility, India is embarking on a path of self-reliance in defense. Key initiatives, as outlined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, emphasize reducing dependency on foreign military supplies and fostering indigenous development.
Speaking at a conclave, Singh underscored the vital need for India to develop its own military technology. Plans to implement the Sudarshan Chakra air defence system are underway, promising comprehensive protection for critical national assets over the next decade.
The minister proudly announced growth in domestic defense production, with exports surging and a significant contribution from the private sector, illustrating India's transition from a defense importer to a recognized exporter globally.
