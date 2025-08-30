Left Menu

Indian Economy Surges Amid US Trade Tensions

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran expressed optimism about India's economic resilience, despite US-imposed tariffs affecting trade. The Indian economy grew 7.8% in April-June, buoyed by the agriculture sector and services. Ongoing trade discussions with the US might help mitigate these impacts in upcoming quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:53 IST
Indian Economy Surges Amid US Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy continues to exhibit strong resilience despite facing global trade challenges, according to Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. The country's growth momentum, driven by the agriculture sector and services, recorded a 7.8% rise in GDP during the April-June quarter, marking the fastest expansion in five quarters.

The ongoing trade disputes with the United States, resulting in a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods effective since August, pose potential challenges for the coming quarters. However, Nageswaran remains hopeful that the economic impact of these tariffs, along with a penalty on Russian crude oil imports, will be mitigated through government discussions and possible resolutions.

Furthermore, the promising monsoon season and upcoming GST tax relief are expected to bolster agricultural productivity and sustain economic growth. As India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with China's GDP growth at 5.2%, efforts to maneuver through external economic pressures are crucial for maintaining this trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

 India
2
Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

 Netherlands
3
Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Sanaa, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the re...

 Global
4
Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025