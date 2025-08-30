Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Tech Upgrade Boosts Ridership

After the full opening of Kolkata Metro's Green Line, there's been a rise in passenger traffic. Authorities are promoting the 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app for mobile QR ticketing, offering convenience and a 5% fare discount. Initiatives include stationing 72 cadets to help commuters use the app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro has experienced a notable increase in passenger numbers following the complete opening of the Green Line segment. This has motivated authorities to enhance awareness of the 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app, facilitating smart mobile QR ticketing options.

Reports from Metro railway spokespersons indicate that key stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Salt Lake Sector V, and others are witnessing high commuter turnout. Daily, between 21,000 and 24,000 riders are opting for mobile QR tickets on newly inaugurated routes since August 22.

To support this transition, 72 Bharat Scouts and Guides cadets have been deployed across pivotal stations to assist passengers in downloading and utilizing the app. This initiative not only saves time but also offers a 5% discount to app users, emphasizing technology's role in easing travel congestion.

