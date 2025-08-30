Kolkata Metro's Tech Upgrade Boosts Ridership

Kolkata Metro has experienced a notable increase in passenger numbers following the complete opening of the Green Line segment. This has motivated authorities to enhance awareness of the 'Aamar Kolkata Metro' app, facilitating smart mobile QR ticketing options.

Reports from Metro railway spokespersons indicate that key stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Salt Lake Sector V, and others are witnessing high commuter turnout. Daily, between 21,000 and 24,000 riders are opting for mobile QR tickets on newly inaugurated routes since August 22.

To support this transition, 72 Bharat Scouts and Guides cadets have been deployed across pivotal stations to assist passengers in downloading and utilizing the app. This initiative not only saves time but also offers a 5% discount to app users, emphasizing technology's role in easing travel congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)