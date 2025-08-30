Left Menu

India's Economic Momentum: Resilient Supply Chains and Innovative Growth

India aims to strengthen supply chains and boost investments in R&D to create strong brands and capture global opportunities. ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri highlights India's consumption-driven economy and recent GDP growth, emphasizing the significance of advanced reforms and government policies for sustained progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is focusing on fortifying its supply chains and enhancing research and development investments to foster robust Indian brands. ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasized the potential for innovation, addressing new market opportunities, and capitalizing on India's economic trajectory.

Puri lauded India's recent GDP growth of 7.8%, achieved despite global challenges, showcasing the economy's resilience and strength. He underscored India's position as a model for growth and transformation as it progresses towards becoming one of the world's largest economies.

The government's forward-looking reforms, including GST improvements, are expected to further drive consumption, investment, and employment. Puri also noted India's evolving role as a manufacturing hub and service economy powerhouse, with ITC committed to contributing through significant business investments.

