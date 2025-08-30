Overhead Equipment Fault Disrupts Mumbai-Surat Trains

A technical fault in the overhead equipment near Palghar district caused major disruptions in train services from Mumbai to Surat on Saturday evening, according to Western Railway authorities. The snag affected train movement between Boisar and Vangaon for over two hours, leading to several cancellations and delays of long-distance trains.

Vivekanand Kadam, head of the Disaster Management Cell in Palghar, confirmed the breakage of a "high-tension wire." Measures were promptly taken to mitigate passengers' hardships by coordinating with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide six additional buses, ensuring stranded passengers could continue their journeys.

Service resumed around 10:06 pm, restoring normal traffic flow on both the Up and Dn lines, Western Railway announced on X. Among the delayed trains were the Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail, Trivendrum-H Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Central-Jaipur Superfast Express, and Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus SF Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)