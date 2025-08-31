Fire Scare Forces Emergency Landing of Air India Flight

An Indore-bound Air India aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Delhi after the pilot received an alarming 'fire indication' in the right engine. The incident occurred early on Sunday morning and involved an A320 neo carrying over 90 passengers.

After being airborne for more than 30 minutes, the plane executed a safe return to Delhi's airport. A statement from Air India confirmed that Flight AI2913, which was supposed to fly from Delhi to Indore, had its right engine shut down as a precautionary measure.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been informed of the incident as further investigations commence. Meanwhile, passengers have been transferred to an alternative aircraft to continue their journey to Indore, highlighting continuous technical challenges faced by Air India.