Left Menu

Fire Scare Forces Emergency Landing of Air India Flight

An Air India flight bound for Indore made an emergency landing in Delhi after receiving a fire warning in the right engine. The A320 neo aircraft, carrying more than 90 people, landed safely. The incident is under investigation and passengers were transferred to a new flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:44 IST
Fire Scare Forces Emergency Landing of Air India Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indore-bound Air India aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Delhi after the pilot received an alarming 'fire indication' in the right engine. The incident occurred early on Sunday morning and involved an A320 neo carrying over 90 passengers.

After being airborne for more than 30 minutes, the plane executed a safe return to Delhi's airport. A statement from Air India confirmed that Flight AI2913, which was supposed to fly from Delhi to Indore, had its right engine shut down as a precautionary measure.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been informed of the incident as further investigations commence. Meanwhile, passengers have been transferred to an alternative aircraft to continue their journey to Indore, highlighting continuous technical challenges faced by Air India.

TRENDING

1
Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

 India
2
Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

 India
3
India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

 India
4
Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025