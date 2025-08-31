Navigating Headwinds: Indian Equity Markets Brace for Eventful Week

In a week set to define market trajectories, Indian equity markets are simultaneously bracing for in-depth macroeconomic discourses and a GST Council meeting that could signal critical policy shifts.

Crucial this week are a series of high-frequency domestic indicators, including auto sales data, alongside global signals with a keen eye on negotiations surrounding the unprecedented 50% US tariff on Indian goods.

Amid these challenges, stakeholders such as Vinod Nair and Siddhartha Khemka stress the importance of government measures in buoying market stability. Attention also turns to the foreign investor landscape, against the backdrop of recent dips in both the Sensex and Nifty indices.

