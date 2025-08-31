China's Export Restrictions Threaten India's Specialty Fertiliser Supply

India's specialty fertiliser industry is on alert as China plans to reinstate export restrictions from October. This development could increase prices and impact farmers directly, according to a senior industry official.

While the temporary resumption of Chinese exports provided short-term relief, Beijing's impending tighter inspections and consignment delays threaten to disrupt supplies once more. Rajiv Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association, confirmed that the export window closure is imminent.

Indian companies are racing against time to secure supplies during the brief export window. Global sourcing firms are working tirelessly to meet seasonal demands before restrictions take effect. Despite potential indigenous supplies by mid-season, price hikes appear unavoidable, largely due to India's 95% dependency on Chinese specialty fertiliser imports.

