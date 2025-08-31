Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Inspects Strategic Highway Amid Torrential Rains

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspected the Jammu-Srinagar highway to assess restoration efforts after it was closed for several days due to landslides. Abdullah emphasized the importance of restoring traffic and explored alternative routes. He also addressed relief for victims of a recent cloudburst in Rajgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to assess restoration work following severe weather disruptions, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah traveled by road to the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The vital road, closed for six days due to landslides from torrential rains, is the sole all-weather route linking Kashmir to the rest of India.

During his inspection, Abdullah reported that full restoration of the highway could take up to 25 days. However, he was optimistic about establishing two-way traffic via an alternative route as officials work tirelessly to repair damaged sections, particularly in Udhampur which is now the main area of concern.

Addressing a recent cloudburst in Rajgarh that claimed four lives, Abdullah assured families of victims that relief efforts are underway, with provisions already made under Red Cross and State Disaster Response Fund norms. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the commitment of local authorities in providing rehabilitation assistance.

