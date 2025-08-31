DTDC Express Embraces Rapid Commerce to Transform E-Commerce Landscape

Left Menu

Logistics firm DTDC Express is increasing its focus on the rapid commerce segment, targeting 50% of its business from e-commerce. Launching its Raftaar service, the company plans to establish 125 dark stores to meet customer demand for quicker deliveries. This strategy aligns with its Vision 2030 growth plan.

31-08-2025
DTDC Express, a prominent logistics and courier operator, is positioning itself to capture a significant share of the growing e-commerce market. With the introduction of its rapid commerce service, Raftaar, DTDC expects e-commerce to comprise about 50% of its overall business portfolio.

The logistic firm's strategy involves setting up 125 dark stores within the next three quarters, aiding the swift delivery model that aims to fulfill orders in as little as 4-6 hours. CEO Abhishek Chakraborty highlighted the necessity for brands to have cost-effective, fast delivery solutions without heavy capital expenditure.

DTDC's Vision 2030 seeks exponential growth by capitalizing on shifts in consumer expectations toward speedy deliveries. The Indian e-commerce landscape is accelerating, with same-day delivery and rapid commerce models driving substantial growth. As the industry expands, DTDC continues to invest in technology and infrastructure to meet evolving market demands.

