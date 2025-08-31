Uttar Pradesh Rolls Out 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Road Safety Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of a comprehensive road safety campaign commencing September 1, focusing on promoting lawful and safe riding practices.

The initiative, titled 'No Helmet No Fuel,' mandates that fuel will be given only to riders who wear helmets. This month-long campaign will be implemented across the state under the supervision of district magistrates and in collaboration with district road safety committees.

Endorsed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the campaign emphasizes safety rather than punishment and seeks to establish helmet-wearing habits among two-wheeler riders. The Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh has appealed for collaboration from oil marketing companies and petrol pumps, highlighting the public interest aspect of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)