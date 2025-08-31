Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Rolls Out 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Road Safety Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh government is launching a month-long road safety initiative called 'No Helmet No Fuel' starting September 1. Under this campaign, fuel will only be provided to riders wearing helmets. It aims to promote safe riding habits, with full support from local authorities and petrol stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Rolls Out 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Road Safety Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of a comprehensive road safety campaign commencing September 1, focusing on promoting lawful and safe riding practices.

The initiative, titled 'No Helmet No Fuel,' mandates that fuel will be given only to riders who wear helmets. This month-long campaign will be implemented across the state under the supervision of district magistrates and in collaboration with district road safety committees.

Endorsed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the campaign emphasizes safety rather than punishment and seeks to establish helmet-wearing habits among two-wheeler riders. The Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh has appealed for collaboration from oil marketing companies and petrol pumps, highlighting the public interest aspect of the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslide...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

 India
3
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025