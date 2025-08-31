Traders Demand Action Amidst Maratha Agitation Chaos

Traders in south Mumbai are clamoring for immediate governmental or judicial intervention as the Maratha agitation continues to wreak havoc across the region. The massive gathering held at Azad Maidan has caused chaos, severely impacting business operations and weekend sales in the normally bustling area.

Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), expressed severe concerns over the situation, noting that the persistence of such disruption could spell doom for livelihoods in the region. "Mumbai feels hijacked," Shah stated, emphasizing the critical need for authorities to restore order.

With traffic jams and swelling crowds paralyzing the city, traders report that ongoing disruption is unsustainable. Offices are forced to postpone meetings, while shops and markets face diminishing sales. A quota activist's hunger strike further highlights the tension, demanding Maratha reservations under the OBC category.