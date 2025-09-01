Unexpected Dip in UK House Prices: Navigating Market Uncertainties

In a surprising turn, UK house prices witnessed a decline in August as per Nationwide Building Society, reflecting the challenges buyers face due to high valuations.

The 0.1% drop marks the third decrease since the end of a tax break in April, contrasting with predictions by Reuters-polled economists who foresaw a 0.2% rise.

Nationwide's Chief Economist Robert Gardner pointed to stretched affordability and potential tax hikes in the forthcoming budget as key concerns affecting buyer sentiment and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)