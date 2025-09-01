Left Menu

Eurozone Factory Revival Amid Global Trade Woes

Factory activity in the Eurozone expanded for the first time since 2022, driven by strong domestic demand, despite challenges from U.S. tariffs. While Europe showed growth, Asian manufacturing sectors faced shrinkage except for an unexpected rise in China's PMI. The situation reflects global trade tensions' mixed impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:30 IST
Eurozone Factory Revival Amid Global Trade Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Eurozone factory activity expanded for the first time since mid-2022, fuelled by strong domestic demand despite the adverse impact of U.S. trade tariffs, as revealed by private surveys on Monday.

While Greece and Spain led the charge in factory growth, Germany saw a slower pace of shrinkage, indicating a fragile but real recovery. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI stood at 50.7 in August, marking an over-three-year high, while the PMI for Europe's largest economy, Germany, reached a 38-month high of 49.8.

Conversely, Asian powerhouse economies like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan continued to struggle with shrinking manufacturing activity due to the high U.S. trade barriers and competition from cheaper Chinese exports. Notably, the S&P Global Japan Manufacturing PMI stayed below the growth threshold at 49.7.

