Suzuki Motorcycle India Surges in August Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd recorded a 9% increase in total sales for August 2025, selling 1,13,936 units compared to 1,04,800 units in August 2024. While domestic sales rose by 5%, exports saw a significant increase of 29%. The company eyes further growth during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:42 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has announced a 9% boost in its total sales for August 2025, reporting a sale of 1,13,936 units as compared to 1,04,800 units during the same period last year.

Domestic sales climbed to 91,629 units, marking a 5% increase over last August's 87,480 units, according to the company's official statement.

Significantly, exports experienced a robust growth of 29%, with numbers rising to 22,307 units from 17,320 units in August 2024. The company attributes this growth to the anticipated momentum heading into the upcoming festive season, commented SMIPL Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja.

