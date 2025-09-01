India's Auto Industry Sees Mixed Sales Performance in August 2025

India's automotive sector experienced a month of contrasts in August 2025 as leading manufacturers reported mixed sales outcomes. Maruti Suzuki, the dominant player in the market, registered total sales of 1,80,683 units, encompassing domestic and international markets. The compact car lineup notably drove domestic sales figures.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India expressed confidence over its 60,501-unit sales, fueled by a notable export growth of 21% year-on-year. The company aims to cement India's role as a pivotal manufacturing hub. Hyundai sees future potential in India's strategic position in the global automotive sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded consistent demand in its SUV segment with 75,901 vehicle sales, influenced by forthcoming GST changes. Despite a decline in commercial vehicle sales, Mahindra remains optimistic ahead of the festive season, anticipating new customer incentives and improved market conditions.