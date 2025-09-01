Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

The export sector in Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a severe downturn following a sharp 50% tariff imposed by the United States on Indian imports. Industry representatives warn of significant job losses and reduced market accessibility, urging the government to intervene swiftly.

Noida, Kanpur, and Varanasi, major export hubs in the region, have expressed concerns about years of effort now at risk. In Noida, apparel exports worth Rs 50,000 crore annually, with 25% directed to the US, are facing increased duties from 12% to 50%.

Similar crises are echoed in Kanpur's leather industry and Varanasi's Banarasi saree trade. Stakeholders have called for relief measures from the Union Government, while local protests highlight the growing discontent among business owners and workers.

