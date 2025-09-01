Delhi Metro Struggles: Third Operational Hiccup in a Week

The Delhi Metro faced its third technical snag in a week, affecting the Yellow and Blue lines and leading to overcrowding at key stations.

Delays were reported between Barakhamba and Indraprastha stations on the Blue Line due to a signalling issue. This technical failure disrupted the automated safety mechanism, resulting in trains operating in manual mode. Similarly, services on the Yellow Line were impacted due to a signalling issue at Millennium City Centre, Gurugram.

These disruptions caused long passenger waits at crowded stations such as Hauz Khas and Rajiv Chowk, marking the third incident of such nature within a week.