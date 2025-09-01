Left Menu

Delhi's New Bus Blueprint: Transforming Public Transport

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh has issued directives to improve public transport by revising bus schedules and rationalizing routes. These measures aim to reduce overcrowding, enhance service efficiency, and boost DTC's financial health. The minister also plans to introduce electric buses, aligning with environmental goals.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh has mandated changes aimed at improving public transport in the capital. On Monday, he instructed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to reform bus schedules and routes to minimize overcrowding and provide timely services.

In a statement, Singh emphasized the need to avoid clustering buses on the same routes and to maintain strict schedules. The revised bus plans are expected to ensure smoother travel for commuters while improving operational efficiency and financial health.

Singh also called for reorganizing DTC depots and accelerating the adoption of electric buses. These initiatives, he mentioned, are part of a larger government strategy to offer reliable public transport while reducing urban congestion and pollution in Delhi.

