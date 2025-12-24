Tragic End: BTech Student's Demise at DTC Hostel

A tragic incident unfolded as a 24-year-old BTech student from Bihar was discovered lifeless in his hostel room, allegedly a suicide case, on Wednesday. Police identified him as Akashdeep, a resident of Gaya district, pursuing his degree at Delhi Technical College.

According to Knowledge Park police station in-charge Sarvesh Chandra, the young man shared his accommodation at SNH Residency hostel with a friend. Concerns arose when Akashdeep did not emerge from his room on Tuesday evening, prompting hostel staff and friends to contact the authorities.

The police retrieved a suicide note alleging academic pressure and stress at the scene. The body was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan and has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.