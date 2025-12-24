Left Menu

Tragic End: BTech Student's Demise at DTC Hostel

A 24-year-old BTech student named Akashdeep from Bihar was found dead in his hostel room in Greater Noida, suspecting suicide. A note pointing to academic pressure was found. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as a 24-year-old BTech student from Bihar was discovered lifeless in his hostel room, allegedly a suicide case, on Wednesday. Police identified him as Akashdeep, a resident of Gaya district, pursuing his degree at Delhi Technical College.

According to Knowledge Park police station in-charge Sarvesh Chandra, the young man shared his accommodation at SNH Residency hostel with a friend. Concerns arose when Akashdeep did not emerge from his room on Tuesday evening, prompting hostel staff and friends to contact the authorities.

The police retrieved a suicide note alleging academic pressure and stress at the scene. The body was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan and has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

