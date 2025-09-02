Left Menu

On the Rails with Kim Jong Un: The Legacy of North Korea's Armored Trains

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues a long-standing tradition of using armored trains for travel outside the country. These specialized trains are equipped with security features, luxury amenities, and necessary equipment for diplomatic missions. The trains accommodate Kim's entourage and symbolize the historical significance of train travel in North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 04:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once again opted for his signature green train for a recent trip to Beijing, highlighting a travel tradition among the country's rulers. This method offers enhanced safety and comfort compared to the nation's aging aircraft.

Kim's train, like those of his predecessors, boasts multiple carriages equipped with luxurious amenities, including an office, bedroom, and even space for armoured vehicles. State media images show the leader conducting meetings in elegantly decorated compartments.

Crossing borders, Kim's train requires adaptations due to varying rail gauges. In China, the train is operated by a local locomotive, underscoring diplomatic relations. The train's use signifies North Korea's reliance on rail travel as a symbol of legacy, prestige, and power.

