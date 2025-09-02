On the Rails with Kim Jong Un: The Legacy of North Korea's Armored Trains

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once again opted for his signature green train for a recent trip to Beijing, highlighting a travel tradition among the country's rulers. This method offers enhanced safety and comfort compared to the nation's aging aircraft.

Kim's train, like those of his predecessors, boasts multiple carriages equipped with luxurious amenities, including an office, bedroom, and even space for armoured vehicles. State media images show the leader conducting meetings in elegantly decorated compartments.

Crossing borders, Kim's train requires adaptations due to varying rail gauges. In China, the train is operated by a local locomotive, underscoring diplomatic relations. The train's use signifies North Korea's reliance on rail travel as a symbol of legacy, prestige, and power.