India's Semiconductor Milestone: First Indigenous 32-bit Chip Unveiled

In a landmark event at the SEMICON India 2025, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, showcased India's first homegrown 32-bit processor chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The presentation underscored a crucial advance in the nation's semiconductor industry and reflected the government's strategic focus under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Emphasizing the sector's rapid development, Vaishnaw announced the ongoing construction of five semiconductor units, with a pilot line already completed. "We presented the first made-in-India chip to the Prime Minister, and two more units are set to commence production soon," he noted, highlighting the robust ecosystem partners supporting chip manufacturing in India.

Addressing the global audience, the minister portrayed India as a beacon of stability amid worldwide policy turmoil. He urged international investors to capitalize on India's growing semiconductor demand, driven by a sixfold increase in electronics production over the past decade and an eightfold boost in exports.