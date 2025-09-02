Economic Resilience: India's 7.8% Growth Amid Global Challenges

In a confident address at the Semicon India 2025 conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's impressive 7.8% economic growth in the first quarter—a figure surpassing expectations amidst global turmoil. This growth trajectory supports India's ambition of becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Modi pointed out that India's rapid growth remains visible across all sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and services, generating palpable enthusiasm nationwide. His remarks follow the US's recent imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods due to India's continued Russian oil imports.

As Modi announced plans for a new phase of next-generation reforms, including possible changes to the GST, he reaffirmed India's resilience and commitment to economic advancement despite international pressures from US policy measures.

