Left Menu

Search Intensifies for Missing Helicopter in Borneo

Rescue teams in Indonesia continue to search for a missing helicopter in Borneo's forests. The aircraft, with eight onboard, lost contact shortly after takeoff. The search involves 140 personnel, including police and military, supported by additional helicopters. Among the missing are three foreign nationals from India, the USA, and Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:44 IST
Search Intensifies for Missing Helicopter in Borneo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Rescue operations in Indonesia have intensified as teams search for a missing helicopter that disappeared over Borneo's dense forests. The incident involved an Airbus BK117 D-3 owned by Eastindo Air, which lost contact with air traffic control only eight minutes after departing Kotabaru district's airport on Monday.

The helicopter was en route to Palangkaraya City in Central Kalimantan Province and carried eight individuals, including an Indian national and two other foreign nationals from the USA and Brazil. Authorities have dispatched 140 personnel, comprising police, military, and local agencies, to comb through a daunting 27-square-kilometre swath of forest.

I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, stated that the operation is supported by two additional helicopters to expand the search. He expressed hope for a successful outcome, emphasizing the importance of community support and prayers in aiding their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiative in Bihar

PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiati...

 India
2
Surge in European Bond Yields Amidst Political Tensions

Surge in European Bond Yields Amidst Political Tensions

 Global
3
Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy

 India
4
Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025