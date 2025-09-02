Search Intensifies for Missing Helicopter in Borneo

Rescue operations in Indonesia have intensified as teams search for a missing helicopter that disappeared over Borneo's dense forests. The incident involved an Airbus BK117 D-3 owned by Eastindo Air, which lost contact with air traffic control only eight minutes after departing Kotabaru district's airport on Monday.

The helicopter was en route to Palangkaraya City in Central Kalimantan Province and carried eight individuals, including an Indian national and two other foreign nationals from the USA and Brazil. Authorities have dispatched 140 personnel, comprising police, military, and local agencies, to comb through a daunting 27-square-kilometre swath of forest.

I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, stated that the operation is supported by two additional helicopters to expand the search. He expressed hope for a successful outcome, emphasizing the importance of community support and prayers in aiding their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)