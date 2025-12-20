Left Menu

Unmasking Illegality: Foreign Nationals Found Unlawfully Working in Private Resort

Nine foreign nationals, including three children, were found staying and working illegally at a resort in India. The case came to light when one of them sought medical care. Police are investigating their immigration status and the resort's involvement, with potential legal actions pending.

Updated: 20-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:35 IST
  Country:
  • India

Nine foreign nationals, including three minors, have been booked for allegedly residing and working illegally at a private resort, according to officials. The situation was discovered on December 19 when a pregnant woman's visit to Barkur Primary Health Centre triggered suspicions.

Police reported that upon investigation, they identified three men and three women living at the resort without valid visas or work permits; they claimed to be from Nepal. Authorities are now verifying their immigration status and the legal standing of their stay in India.

Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, Hariram Shankar, confirmed that while Nepalese nationals do not need passports to enter India, they must present identification. Legal actions will follow based on investigation findings, which include examining the resort management's role in the potential violations.

