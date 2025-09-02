Currency Market Jitters: Dollar Rebounds as Sterling and Yen Waver

On Tuesday, Sterling and the Japanese yen experienced a significant drop as investor anxiety surrounding government finances increased, facilitating a recovery for the dollar after five days of depreciation.

Mounting pressure on bond markets, with Britain's 30-year borrowing costs hitting their highest levels in over two decades, influenced currency markets, while gold prices reached new highs.

In light of potential fiscal policies in the UK and ongoing political uncertainties in Japan, currency markets remain volatile. Meanwhile, the dollar found support with increased U.S. Treasury yields ahead of crucial labour market data.