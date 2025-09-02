Uttar Pradesh Electrifies Transport with Private Electric Buses
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a plan to introduce private electric buses in Lucknow and Kanpur, aimed at improving public transportation. Operated without government subsidy, the project will involve private operators running buses on a net cost contract model, covering all operational costs and risks.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has green-lit a proposal to launch privately operated electric buses within Lucknow and Kanpur, marking a significant step toward enhancing urban public transport.
Post-Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed the press that the majority of proposals saw approval, barring an unrelated agricultural sector proposition. Energy Minister A K Sharma elaborated on the electric bus project, emphasizing its pilot nature and the absence of government subsidies.
The initiative, involving a 12-year contract for private firms, eschews government subsidies. Operators will procure buses, manage personnel, and establish charging infrastructure, assigned through tender to the lowest bidder. Authorities retain fare-setting power, outlining a modern public transport model.
(With inputs from agencies.)