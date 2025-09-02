Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Electrifies Transport with Private Electric Buses

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a plan to introduce private electric buses in Lucknow and Kanpur, aimed at improving public transportation. Operated without government subsidy, the project will involve private operators running buses on a net cost contract model, covering all operational costs and risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Electrifies Transport with Private Electric Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has green-lit a proposal to launch privately operated electric buses within Lucknow and Kanpur, marking a significant step toward enhancing urban public transport.

Post-Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed the press that the majority of proposals saw approval, barring an unrelated agricultural sector proposition. Energy Minister A K Sharma elaborated on the electric bus project, emphasizing its pilot nature and the absence of government subsidies.

The initiative, involving a 12-year contract for private firms, eschews government subsidies. Operators will procure buses, manage personnel, and establish charging infrastructure, assigned through tender to the lowest bidder. Authorities retain fare-setting power, outlining a modern public transport model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

