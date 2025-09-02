Global Market Shocks: Bond Yields Spike Amid Economic Uncertainty

In a dramatic financial turn, long-dated bond yields in the UK and France surged to their highest in over ten years, signaling increasing investor anxiety about the global economic outlook. Gold also saw a historic spike, showcasing the market's profound volatility.

Political shifts in Japan further rattled markets, with a prominent advisor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigning, contributing to a significant depreciation of the yen. Meanwhile, bond yields, particularly on 30-year bonds, soared worldwide, raising concerns due to skyrocketing national debts.

The week promises further economic revelations, particularly from the U.S., with pivotal business activity data on the horizon. This data could either reinforce or challenge forecasts that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates, as evidenced by fluctuations in U.S. share futures and oil prices amidst geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.

