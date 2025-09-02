Left Menu

Global Market Shocks: Bond Yields Spike Amid Economic Uncertainty

Long-term bond yields in Britain and France hit their highest levels in over a decade, reflecting growing investor concerns about global finances, while gold reached a record high. Meanwhile, financial markets face turbulence as Japanese political developments and upcoming U.S. economic data add to the uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:58 IST
In a dramatic financial turn, long-dated bond yields in the UK and France surged to their highest in over ten years, signaling increasing investor anxiety about the global economic outlook. Gold also saw a historic spike, showcasing the market's profound volatility.

Political shifts in Japan further rattled markets, with a prominent advisor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigning, contributing to a significant depreciation of the yen. Meanwhile, bond yields, particularly on 30-year bonds, soared worldwide, raising concerns due to skyrocketing national debts.

The week promises further economic revelations, particularly from the U.S., with pivotal business activity data on the horizon. This data could either reinforce or challenge forecasts that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates, as evidenced by fluctuations in U.S. share futures and oil prices amidst geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.

