Nestle Faces Leadership Crisis: CEO Ousted Amid Scandal

Nestle has dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe over an undisclosed romantic relationship, marking the second CEO ousting in a year. Nespresso chief, Philipp Navratil, replaces him. The move follows Nestle's leadership and business model challenges, with shares declining and strategic uncertainties lingering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nestle has abruptly fired its CEO Laurent Freixe, making him the second CEO to exit in a year. The decision follows an investigation into a romantic relationship that breached company conduct codes, deepening the leadership crisis at the Swiss food giant.

Freixe's ousting came after staff raised concerns through an internal hotline, leading to a formal investigation led by Chairman Paul Bulcke. The company acknowledged that Freixe denied the relationship initially, but consistent staff concerns led to his removal. Philipp Navratil has been appointed as the new CEO.

Investors are apprehensive as Nestle's shares have underperformed, dropping significantly over the past five years. The leadership upheaval and business strategy uncertainties leave the market skeptical about the company's mid-term direction and stability.

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

