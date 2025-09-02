Easing Tensions: India and China's Path to Economic Collaboration
The relations between India and China are normalizing as border issues begin to resolve. Both countries aim for a fair solution to territorial disputes and wish to boost trade and investment ties. The easing of Foreign Direct Investment norms could enhance bilateral economic cooperation.
India-China relations are showing signs of returning to normal, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal noting easing of tensions as border matters are addressed. The commentary followed a significant meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where leaders Modi and Xi pledged to pursue a fair resolution to their boundary issues and committed to expanding economic ties.
Current regulations require Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from border-sharing countries like China to gain government approval, a measure put in place in April 2020. There's industry pressure to relax these norms to attract more Chinese investments that could bolster India's manufacturing and export sectors. Despite a historically low FDI influx from China, bilateral trade has flourished.
Trade discrepancies remain substantial, with a soaring trade deficit between the two nations. Experts propose revisiting Press Note 3 (PN3), which subjects investments to extra scrutiny, with an emphasis on speeding up approval processes for FDI proposals from China and neighbors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
