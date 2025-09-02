Amanta Healthcare IPO Skyrockets with Massive Subscription

Amanta Healthcare Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has captured remarkable investor attention, achieving a 19.60-fold subscription by its second day of bidding.

The Rs 126-crore IPO received bids for a staggering 13,72,33,656 shares against the 70,00,000 shares available, as indicated by NSE data.

The non-institutional investors' segment drew 36.39 times subscriptions, retail individual investors subscribed 23.31 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) secured 53 per cent of the allotment. The IPO closes on Wednesday, with Beeline Capital Advisors as the lead manager.