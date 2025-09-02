India Challenges US Tariffs on Copper Under WTO Rules
India has requested consultations with the US through the World Trade Organisation concerning a 50% tariff the US imposed on certain copper products. This development follows India's reservation to impose retaliatory duties on American products due to US tariffs on other materials.
In a strategic move, India has approached the World Trade Organisation seeking consultations with the United States over the 50% tariffs that America placed on specific copper products. The tariffs, implemented on August 1, aim to protect US industries, though India has labeled them a 'safeguard measure.'
The Indian government argues that such tariffs are impacting its export interests significantly. Officials claim the US has bypassed WTO protocols by not notifying the Committee on Safeguards about implementing these measures, rendering them a breach of international trade norms.
With substantial stakes involved, India now anticipates a timely response from the US to engage in discussions, hoping to resolve the issue through mutually agreeable consultations that can avert escalating retaliatory duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
